Meghan Markle warned ‘no one will buy’ brand 'outside of zealous squad'

Experts have just started questioning whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shot themselves in the foot by turning their brand into that of a toxic and angry one.



The future of Meghan Markle's brand, and the possibility of her making it big on a global scale has been brought to light by Daniela Elser.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser started referencing Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop success and the chances of Meghan Markle attaining the same.

According to a report by News.com.au she was quoted saying, “There is also the fact that Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop works because customers are buying into ‘GP’ as she is known to shoppers/acolytes/fans.”

She also went as far as to question whether “Outside of Meghan’s zealous ‘squad’, will consumers be eager to part ways with vast reams of cash to similarly buy into a lighting rod figure?”

After all, “The choices that she and Harry have made over the last two years have meant that they cannot really be any sort of mainstream, selling-stuff-in-Target brand.”

In the eyes of the general public “Their names are now associated with anger and family hurts, with toxicity and also with difficult (but at times important) questions about race and the media.”