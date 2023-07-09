 
menu menu menu

Rita Wilson shares sweet note for husband Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Rita Wilson shares sweet note for husband Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday
Rita Wilson shares sweet note for husband Tom Hanks on his 67th birthday

US singer and actress Rita Wilson has shared a romantic note for her husband Tom Hanks to wish him on his 67th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Volunteers actress shared a sweet photo of Tom with a heartfelt birthday note.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday to this man who is my lover, my best friend, my family, the father of my children.”

Rita also made some startling revelations about her husband, saying “He loves a typewriter just slightly less than me, ( why is there no typewriter emoji?)”.

“DJs regularly on @bossradio66 , is happiest being surround by his family and friends, and has committed to telling the stories of veterans and has created his own coffee brand supporting veterans."

The musician went on to add, “He is one of the smartest people I know, has made me laugh everyday for 38 years, can nap anywhere at anytime. Happy happy birthday my love!”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report