Kyle Richards enjoys girls' night out amid separation from Mauricio Umansky

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

TV star Kyle Richards was seen having fun at a girls' night out amidst her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Richards was spotted accompanying her former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Teddi Mellencamp and several other friends on Friday night after dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood.

Richards was seen wearing an all-denim pantsuit and a diamond necklace whereas Teddi wore cutoff jeans paired with a satin top and yellow blazer.

People magazine reported that the publication has confirmed the separation of Richards and Unmasky.

"Richards and Unmasky are living under the same roof but have been separated for a while now. They are figuring out what's next for them and their family," a source close to the couple told the publication.

Whereas the couple in a joint statement had refuted the news of their separation. 

Taking to Instagram, Richards posted a joint statement that read, "In regards to the news that came out about us today ... Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue".

However, he admitted to having a rough year adding saying, "Yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."

"There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," the statement continued.

It concluded with, "Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio."

