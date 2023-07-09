 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of ‘trapping’ Netflix with their royal status and its ‘outwardly magic’.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these accusatory claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the entire chat off by saying, “The trap that they and Netflix and Spotify all fell into was assuming that the otherworldly magic of their royal status was immutable and would not evaporate with time; that their royal status would keep people glued and streaming. That they would not slip from can’t-look-away cultural supernovas to predictable figures that fail to really hold the public’s attention or respect.”

According a report by News.com.au she believes, “What I’m also guessing that no one at the streaming companies reckoned with is that the Sussexes would also be giving their story away to others, reciting again and again essentially the same tale like the boy and girl who cried wolfish royal family on repeat.”

Before concluding Ms Elser also added, “What was not priced into the Great Sussex Deals of 2020 was the diminishing returns of the Sussexes spending nearly two years beating the same anti-palace drum.”

