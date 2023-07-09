 
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

A source claims that Britney Spears “wants an apology” from the man as his actions were unsafe
Victor Wembanyama’s personal guard who “slapped” Briney Spears is a “bully” claims a report. A source claims that the singer “wants an apology” from the man as his actions were unsafe and “disgusting.”

The 41-year-old got hit outside of a hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday after she ran up to Victor and tapped him on the shoulder shouting “sir, sir, sir” in a British accent.

An investigation conducted by the Las Vegas Police Department revealed that it was the singer’s own hand that had hit her and caused her glasses to fly off when the guard brushed her hand off the player’s shoulder.

Britney claimed on Friday that while she did not blame Victor, she did not think that she had been treated in a fair manner. She added that although she did not want to paint herself as a victim “I don't feel like I have been treated as an equal person in this country.”

A source who spoke to the Daily Mail claimed that she wanted an apology and felt that the guard’s actions were inappropriate. 

“What if this was a little kid? What if it were a handicapped person that tapped him on the shoulder for an autograph? He would be arrested and sentenced to prison time,' the source said. The security guard had no idea what was behind him he just swung. No one was running. No one was screaming. There was no commotion. There has been no action taken against the bodyguard.”

They added: “They are being a bully. All they need to do is say we are sorry, and this will all go away. Be a classy organization. Instead, they are trying to spin this by saying her hand hit her own face when it didn't. He smacked her the video shows this.”

