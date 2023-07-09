Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is tipped to make a return to acting, says expert.



The former star, who earned fame overnight with TV show 'Suits', could go back to her acting days if her career current ambitions fail.

Mark Boardman, a showbiz writer and media commentator notes the Duchess of Sussex is hoping to win an Emmy nomination for her recent show at Netflix alongside Prince Harry.

He comments: "Meghan obviously has the children to worry about but acting is definitely going to be in the pipeline.

"Meghan wants to be a leading lady and she will definitely go back into acting. She needs to find her own career and identity.

"She would be great going for the smaller, leading lady roles. That is her chance to show her real self," the expert adds.

Mr Boardman then says he is "100 percent confident" Meghan's show will be "nominated".

He added: "I have looked at all of the possible categories and it is the most high-profile documentary series within that category.

"So it has to be there, even though the nominations have not yet officially been revealed. It just adds to Harry and Meghan's enduring appeal."