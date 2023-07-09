 
menu menu menu

James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee

By
Web Desk

|July 09, 2023


James Gunn disclosed that he had written a cameo role for Marvel co-creator Stan Lee in the script of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

However, Lee passed away before he could film it. Lee was famous for his short appearances in several Marvel films, with his last one being in Avengers: Endgame.

"I originally wrote Lambshank, the character I played, for Stan Lee," Gunn explained. "Because I wrote the movie before Stan passed on, and I also knew he was getting much older, and it would be hard to bring him to Atlanta to shoot, so I did a character that I could just animate and then have him do the voice and have a little Stan Lee-like face on the character, but unfortunately, Stan passed – who I really enjoyed working with and directing so many times over these movies."

Starting with 2000's X-Men, Stan Lee made appearances in several Marvel films over the years. He first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Jon Favreau's Iron Man in 2008, which marked the beginning of the MCU.

In the movie, Lee appeared at a fancy gala and was mistakenly identified by Robert Downey Jr.'s character, Tony Stark, as Hugh Hefner.

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour
Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'

Meghan Markle is 'leading lady', will 'definitely' go back to 'acting'
Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian

Tennis player Elina Svitolina gifts Harry Styles tickets to fellow Ukrainian
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trapped’ Netflix, Spotify with royal status
Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Matt Smith, 40, gets close to Emma Laird, 24

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share adorable tributes for daughter Penelope on birthday
James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play

James Norton explains how he deals with diabetes during four-hour stage play
Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Jessie J opens up about challenges of new motherhood in an emotional Instagram post

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy

Elvis Presley was an 'influence' for French musician Françoise Hardy
DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con

DC's R-rated 'Justice League: Warworld' to debut at San Diego Comic-Con
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ship is ‘taking on a lot of water’: report