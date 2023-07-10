 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no plans to ditch royal titles?

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle  won't drop their royal titles.

The Duke of Sussex has made it clear that he and his wife have no plans to ditch their royal titles, adding that he will never return to the UK as a working royal.

"Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess [of Sussex]?” Anderson Cooper asked Harry in an old interview promoting the the disgruntled royal's memoir, "Spare," according to New York Post.

"And what difference would that make?" Harry replied sniffily.

During his appearance in "60 Minutes", Harry was quizzed about accusations that he and Meghan were still cashing in on their titles while making millions trashing the family.

The Duke appeared sidestepping the accusations that he is cashing in and ignoring polls that show the majority of the UK's public wants the titles removed.

Cooper avoided pressing Harry in on cashing in, but instead asked why he had to be so public with his brutal attacks on his family.

“One of the criticisms that you’ve received is that OK, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public? Why reveal conversations you’ve had with your father or with your brother?” Cooper asked.

Meghan's hubby responded as saying that he tried to have such conversations privately but "every single time" there "have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."

"You know, the family motto is, ‘Never complain, never explain.’ But it’s just a motto. And it doesn’t really hold," Harry complained.

In a separate interview on "Good Morning America," Prince William's younger brother conceded that he will likely never leave his Montecito mansion to return to his homeland or work as an active royal.

Harry said he doesn’t "think it’s ever gonna be possible" to return to the UK and life as a working royal.

“Even if there was an agreement or an arrangement between me and my family, there is that third party that is going to do everything they can to make sure that isn’t possible,” he said, seemingly referring to the UK tabloid press.

"Not stopping us from actually going back, but making it unsurvivable,” he said. And that’s really sad because that is essentially breaking the relationship between us," said Harry.

Asked bluntly why he doesn’t just “get out” to avoid “hypocrisy,” Harry claimed: "I can’t ever get out.”

"I’m incredibly aware of my position, and I’m incredibly grateful for the life that I’ve had and continue to live. But there’s no version of me being able to get out of this,” he claimed.

Despite his stunning revelations in his numerous interviews — including a six-part Netflix docuseries — and his often brutally personal memoir detailing behind-the-scenes showdowns, still claimed that he has never been the one to leak about his family.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave
Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’
Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails

Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails
James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee video

James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office video

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office
BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss video

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour