Kate Middleton wants to 'blend in', become popular amongst Britons: Expert

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kate Middleton is being praised for her people skills after her recent appearance at Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales, who attended the Championships this month, blended in with the crowds, giving a surge to her likeability.

Body language expert Darren Stanton reveals Kate “just wants to fit in and is truly happy.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Darren said: “Kate’s outfit was a slight change from her usual outfit choices. I think she’s paying some sort of homage to the fact she’s at Wimbledon, as she wore white and green.

“The pistachio jacket is a slight switch for her. We often see Kate in bolder colours when she wants to make a statement.

"However, it’s clear she wants to blend in with the crowd at the event, as she took on a more unstated look. Otherwise, she would have worn her usual colours of red or blue, which could have been too striking for the occasion," he adds.

Darren continurd: “In terms of body language and facial gestures, Kate displayed genuine joy, which is apparent as her whole face is engaged. It’s fairly obvious when somebody is uncomfortable in a situation as their face isn’t engaged.

"In every shot I’ve seen of Kate, she appears to be lapping up the atmosphere and clearly loves being at Wimbledon," he concluded.

