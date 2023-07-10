 
menu menu menu

Jeffrey Epstein wanted Prince Andrew to take over 'advisory business' before death

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Jeffrey Epstein was keen on giving Prince Andrew an advisory role in his new business venture.

In letters to JP Morgan, Epstein wrote: “I need to decide how to gear up my advisory business.

“Grab a group from Goldman [Sachs, the investment bank]?.. Hire 5-10 stars? Larry? Peter? Andrew?”' the deceased pedophile added, as per Mail Online.

The person named Larry in context is believed to be Larry Summers while Peter is Peter Mandelson.

In another mail dated August 2011, Epstein hinted Andrew was becoming his potential business partner. 

He wrote: “He is now allowed to make money.”.

This comes as Andrew loses his military titles and royal patronages. The Duke of York was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre trafficked to him by Jeffrey Esptein.

More From Entertainment:

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since his undisclosed medical emergency
Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie

Kim Kardashian freaks out noticing mysterious shadow in background of her selfie
Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby

Kate Middleton, Prince William ready for another baby
Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans

Prince Harry's shocking claims and 'secret' visa deal anger Americans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit by 'bad decisions' as partners leave
Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’

Dua Lipa channels her inner Barbie in all pink dress: ‘Come on Barbie, let’s go party’
Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails

Drake says ‘the world is being homophobic’ amid backlash over pink nails
James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee video

James Gunn says he wrote his cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ for Stan Lee

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office video

‘Insidious: The Red Door’ trumps Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office
BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out

BTS’s 10th-anniversary memoir is officially out
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith playfully tease son Jaden on his 25th birthday
K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy

K-pop group Ateez’s agency apologizes for current controversy
Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie video

Tom Cruise reveals the weirdest myth about him to director Chris McQuarrie
Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89

Peter Nero, Grammy-winning pianist and Philly Pops conductor, dies at 89
Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'

Security Guard who 'slapped' Britney Spears is 'a bully'
Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires video

Elton John receives touching tribute from Coldplay as iconic musician retires
Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss video

Prince William, Kate Middleton showed 'real connection' with PDA-filled kiss
Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour

Beyonce glitters in chains during Toronto stop of ‘Renaissance’ tour