Madonna seen in public for the first time following her hospitalisation

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Madonna seems to be looking well as she was spotted out and about for the first time after she was hospitalised two weeks ago.

The Like A Prayer crooner, 64, was seen in the Upper East Side neighbourhood in New York City, wearing a hat, sunglasses and sneakers as she leaned on a light pole.

A fan shared the images on Twitter on Sunday, July 9th, 2023, with the musician looking well following her serious health scare.

On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, the Material Girl singer’s longtime manager and producer Guy Oseary revealed that the singer had been hospitalised due to a “serious bacterial infection” amid rehearsals for her upcoming Celebration Tour, but is now recovering.

Last Thursday, Madonna was released from the hospital.

According to a music source cited by People Magazine, Madonna “ignored some symptoms of illness for quite a while because she thought they would go away”.

The source explained, “She didn’t want to take time away from rehearsals. She was rundown and not feeling 100 percent for a while in anticipation of her tour. She is relentless in her quest to be the best, to wow her fans and to do what others before her have not done.”

Madonna was set to kick off her tour in Vancouver on July 15, commemorating the 40-year anniversary of her career. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said back in January while announcing her tour.

However, in light of her medical condition, Oseary announced that “all commitments” of the singer are “paused.”

The Hung Up musician was adamant on not slowing down despite her health scare.

Previously, an insider told Page Six that Madonna “doesn’t want to cancel her tour. She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready.”

The source said that she’s “game” to “eventually” hit the road, but her “team doesn’t want to push her.”

