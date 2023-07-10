 
Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Amitabh Bachchans Project K is going to release in 2024
Amitabh Bachchan's 'Project K' is going to release in 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, in his latest meet and greet session at his Jalsa residence, interacted with fans wearing his upcoming film Project K’s jacket.

Big B looked extremely graceful even though he was not wearing anything fancy, just his comfy sweatpants and Project K jacket.

On Instagram, the Sholay actor shared a video of his fans cheering and chanting his name. A huge crowd of people can be seen surrounded by Jalsa just to catch a glimpse of the legendary actor.

The 80-year-old actor also penned a small gratitude note for his fans along with the video.

He wrote: "Eternal love for them that come... they be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in symbolic union... my gratitude for one, and the honor and grace of the other."

Prior to this, Big B also expressed his feelings in a message on July 9 about achieving a milestone. He completed 11 years of daily blogging on Tumblr.

To celebrate the occasion, the Piku actor wrote: "9 July... is 11 years since starting to Blog from Tumblr... it be a rowdy and messy buddy at times... but it remains a home... a home that unites us all... warm loving understanding... for once an Ef, always an Ef... and a bit of nostalgia."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan’s Project K is slated to release in 2024. The film also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in vital roles, reports Pinkvilla.

