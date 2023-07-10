 
menu menu menu

Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Arshad Warsi was sure Jaya Bachchan is going to fire him from her film
Arshad Warsi was sure Jaya Bachchan is going to fire him from her film

Arshad Warsi recently shared his first meeting with the legendary Jaya Bachchan.

Arshad revealed that he first met her for his debut film, and he was extremely nervous about it.

He recalled, while talking to Humans of Bombay, that director Joy Augustine offered the Munna Bhai MBBS actor that he was making for Amitabh Bachchan’s production company.

The director had asked the actor to send his pictures to the production.

Arshad told him: ‘Dude I can’t act, don’t do this to me!’ You meet people who come here to do a film and they don’t make it, and everyone knows that!”

“It’s like they are out on the streets and people go ‘Poor guy came from his village to become a hero, he couldn’t. Look at him now travelling in a bus.’ I didn’t want to be that guy!”

The Jolly LLB actor then received a call from Jaya asking him to meet her.

Arshad expressed his feeling. He said: “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, ‘Hmm Jaya Bachchan, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.”

“So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam.”

Arshad Warsi also shared that he asked Jaya Bachchan what made her choose him for the film. She replied, saying that of the 36 pictures he sent, they all had different expressions, reported News 18.

More From Showbiz:

Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success

Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success
Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'

Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'
Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'

Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'
Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video

Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video
Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'
Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'

Kiara Advani talks about impressing mother-in-law Rimma Malhotra: 'I made sure...'
Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'

Richa Chadha shares working experience in SLB's 'Heeramandi'
Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Arshad Warsi calls upcoming movie 'Jail' like 'Munna Bhai MBBS'
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Dunki' already setting records before release