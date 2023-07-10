 
menu menu menu

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope 

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick with special tributes on social media as she turns 11 years old.

After showering love on her little girl in a sweet post on Threads, the reality TV star dropped another adorable video of Penelope on Instagram.

“I am in awe of her every day,” she captioned the video. “I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet.”

"I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope,” she added.

The Poosh founder’s husband and Penelope’s step dad, Travis Scott, also wished the birthday girl by commenting on her mother’s post.

“Happy 11th Birthday Penelope,” the Blink 102’s drummer wrote.

Prior to this, Kourtney penned on Threads, "It's my daughter's birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her."

Kourtney’s ex and Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, also sent love to his daughter by sharing a snap of balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P."

"Go peep it's your birthday,” he wrote.

Scott also dropped a picture of himself giving a sweet kiss to Penelope, who can be seen holding a peace sign.

"I love my little [dumpling],” he captioned the image. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year video

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims
Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi