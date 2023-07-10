Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her daughter Penelope Disick with special tributes on social media as she turns 11 years old.

After showering love on her little girl in a sweet post on Threads, the reality TV star dropped another adorable video of Penelope on Instagram.

“I am in awe of her every day,” she captioned the video. “I couldn’t imagine being more proud to be her mommy. I can’t believe she’s 11 years old…it is so bittersweet.”

"I cry every year on her birthday when she turns older, sad that it’s going by so fast, and so joyous of what a wonderful little lady she is. Happy birthday my sweet Penelope,” she added.

The Poosh founder’s husband and Penelope’s step dad, Travis Scott, also wished the birthday girl by commenting on her mother’s post.



“Happy 11th Birthday Penelope,” the Blink 102’s drummer wrote.

Prior to this, Kourtney penned on Threads, "It's my daughter's birthday and time is flying way too fast. So grateful for every second with her."

Kourtney’s ex and Penelope’s dad, Scott Disick, also sent love to his daughter by sharing a snap of balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday P."

"Go peep it's your birthday,” he wrote.

Scott also dropped a picture of himself giving a sweet kiss to Penelope, who can be seen holding a peace sign.

"I love my little [dumpling],” he captioned the image.