 
menu menu menu

This trick can help you increase productivity

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Representational image. — Unsplash
Representational image. — Unsplash

A recent study has found that people can increase their productivity by more than 50% if they take a five-minute "brain break" while performing subsequent tasks, Daily Mail reported.

Seventy-two students at the University of Sydney were included in the experiment. They undertook a self-taught lesson and two exhausting mental maths tests.

The students allowed to take a five-minute break between the tasks took 57% higher marks on average than those who proceeded without a pause.

The people who paused their tasks were either on unstructured breaks or watched relaxing nature videos, but both scored better in the second round than their peers who did not rest.

The "substantial" gained through "brain break" could apply as much in the office environment as they do in the classroom, Associate Professor in Educational Psychology Paul Ginns said.

"While this study was conducted on university students, I'm pretty confident that these results can be applied to younger people and older people," the professor said.

"Having a rest is not just about cognitive function, it's also about recharging your emotional batteries. This is advice we give to children."

"It's an easy productivity hack that is accessible to everyone."

More From World:

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands
Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal

Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal
British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'
Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis
Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden

Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties
Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose

Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose
US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom

US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom
One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs
Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three
North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision

North Korea joins South Korea, China in disapproving Fukushima water release decision
WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter video

WATCH: President Biden spotted on Delaware beach, sunbathing with Jill, granddaughter
'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden

'Incompetent, corrupt': Donald Trump castigates Joe Biden
WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC video

WATCH: Donald Trump attracts applause from energetic crowd at UFC

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead

Plane crash in Riverside, Southern California leaves 6 people dead
UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter

UK teen explicit images scandal: Fresh allegations surface against BBC presenter
US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen

US and China must communicate clearly on disagreements: Yellen