This trick can help you increase productivity

Representational image. — Unsplash

A recent study has found that people can increase their productivity by more than 50% if they take a five-minute "brain break" while performing subsequent tasks, Daily Mail reported.

Seventy-two students at the University of Sydney were included in the experiment. They undertook a self-taught lesson and two exhausting mental maths tests.

The students allowed to take a five-minute break between the tasks took 57% higher marks on average than those who proceeded without a pause.

The people who paused their tasks were either on unstructured breaks or watched relaxing nature videos, but both scored better in the second round than their peers who did not rest.

The "substantial" gained through "brain break" could apply as much in the office environment as they do in the classroom, Associate Professor in Educational Psychology Paul Ginns said.

"While this study was conducted on university students, I'm pretty confident that these results can be applied to younger people and older people," the professor said.

"Having a rest is not just about cognitive function, it's also about recharging your emotional batteries. This is advice we give to children."

"It's an easy productivity hack that is accessible to everyone."