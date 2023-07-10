 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’, royal expert claims

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s joint ventures ‘falling apart’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s joint ventures are ‘falling apart’, royal expert Tom Bower has claimed.

Amid reports the California-based royals are set to work on solo projects following their deal end with Spotify and Netflix uncertainty, Bower said, “Meghan and Harry’s joint ventures are falling apart”.

Speaking to OK! the royal expert said, “They are beginning to taste the medicine that they handed out during the Oprah Winfrey interview. They’re finding it very, very hard to keep their brand reputable. They’re constantly having to defend themselves and they’re grasping for opportunities that don’t exist any more.”

Tom Bower’s claims came amid reports the Duchess of Sussex has decided to “step away” from the couple’s joint brand and will instead focus on solo projects.

Bella magazine, per NZ Herald, citing a source reported, “Meghan feels she’ll have better success if she takes the time to work on projects alone without Harry – even though he always gives her his full support.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal video

King Charles’ ‘slimmed down’ monarchy poses a big problem for the royal
Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’ video

Brad Pitt breaks silence about upcoming Formula 1 movie: ‘I’m a little giddy’
'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike

'Barbie' writer Noah Baumbach ditches film's world premiere amid WGA strike
Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year video

Kate Middleton taking a big step for the sake of monarchy this year
Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert video

Amber Heard can rule over Hollywood if she delivers good performance: Expert
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury' video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded an ‘exercise in sound bites and fury'
Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna

Harry Styles seen with alleged GF Taylor Russell after concert in Vienna
Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Comedian Matt Rife finds new love following fling with actress Lucy Hale

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert video

Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner on-stage ‘affection’ was ‘genuine’ and ‘mutual’: Expert

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'

Amy Schumer unveils reason of her departure from Margot Robbie's 'Barbie'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal clarifies chances of divorce: ‘Rumors are rising’
King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed

King Charles, Joe Biden meeting agenda disclosed
Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian drops special birthday tribute for daughter Penelope

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled video

Lewis Capaldi spotted after showing no mercy to DJ Khaled

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday video

Lily Collins pens loving note for husband Charlie McDowell’s ‘huge’ birthday
Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury video

Lana Del Rey apologises for her late arrival at Glastonbury
This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job video

This Morning bosses CONFIRM Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary's job
Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown receives sweet shoutout from fiancé Jake Bongiovi