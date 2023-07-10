Meghan Markle in a ‘precipitous turn for the worse in fortune’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for taking a “precipitous turn for the worse in the professional fortunes.”



Daniela Elser shared these insights and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started everything off by dishing on the ABC’s of the monarchy and said, “If we were going to write an ABC of the royal family it would start a bit like this.”

“A is Ascot, B is for Bollinger, a splendid drop, C is for Charles and the Carolean age, D is for Diana, the huntress who rattled the monarchy to its foundation, E is for the woman who made history and Paddington chuckle and F is for … flop.”

According to News.com.au she also went on to say, “For the last couple of weeks, probably the biggest story in the royal world has been the precipitous turn for the worse in the professional fortunes of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Despite “years of big announcements about deals filled with zeros that would supposedly see the couple churn out reams of content that would entertain and inform and heal the sick, reality has come calling.”

“And reality is not happy,” she added before concluding the entire piece.