 
menu menu menu

Exiled Prigozhin met President Putin in Kremlin after failed mutiny

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

This picture shows Yevgeny Prigozhin (C) speaking with Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev (R) and Russian Defense Deputy Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov (L) inside headquarters of Russian southern military district in city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023. — AFP
This picture shows Yevgeny Prigozhin (C) speaking with Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev (R) and Russian Defense Deputy Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov (L) inside headquarters of Russian southern military district in city of Rostov-on-Don on June 24, 2023. — AFP

More than a week after an unsuccessful mutiny against top leadership in Moscow, private military contractor Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his companions met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin and held a discussion on several issues, according to Russian government spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

According to a French newspaper Liberation report, Prigozhin had met Putin and the head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, and SVR Foreign Intelligence boss Sergei Naryshkin.

Kremlin spokesperson noted that the meeting was held on June 29, days after the aborted rebellion, which is widely regarded to have challenged Putin’s authority since he assumed power on the last day of 1999.

Peskov told reporters Monday that Putin had invited 35 people to the meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit commanders, and that the meeting had lasted three hours.

"The only thing we can say is that the president gave his assessment of the company's [Wagner's] actions at the front during the Special Military Operation [in Ukraine] and also gave his assessment of the events of 24 June [the day of the mutiny]," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4, 2023. — AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 4, 2023. — AFP

He said Putin had listened to the commanders' own explanations of what had happened and had offered them further options for employment and combat.

"The commanders outlined their version of what happened [on June 24]. They emphasised that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the supreme commander-in-chief. They also said that they are ready to continue fighting for the Motherland," said Peskov.

The mutiny was led by Wagner chief Prigozhin, in which his fighters were reported to have controlled key military sites in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. It was later defused in a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Members of the Wagner group detain a man in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. — AFP
Members of the Wagner group detain a man in the city of Rostov-on-Don, on June 24, 2023. — AFP

Putin, who linked the events of chaos to the Russian Revolution of 1917 thanked his army and security services for averting what he called civil war.

Prigozhin has said the mutiny was not aimed at overthrowing the government but at "bringing to justice" the army and defence chiefs for what he called their blunders and unprofessional actions in Ukraine.

Putin has so far kept Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov in place, judging by appearances by both men on state TV - rejecting Prigozhin's appeals to sack them.

Prigozhin was meant to leave for Belarus under the terms of the deal that ended the mutiny. But Lukashenko said last week that Prigozhin was back in Russia and that Wagner fighters had not yet taken up an offer to relocate to Belarus, raising questions about the implementation of the agreement.

More From World:

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot
Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'

One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'
Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1

Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1
Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing
This trick can help you increase productivity

This trick can help you increase productivity
Heavy rains in India kill more than 20

Heavy rains in India kill more than 20
At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands
Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal

Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal
British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'
Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis
Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden

Saudi Arabia, Israel ‘are long way from normalisation’: US President Biden
Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in several North Carolina counties
Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose

Shooting in Cleveland, Ohio leaves 9 people injured; suspect on loose
US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom

US drone strikes in Syria kill key Daesh leader, says Centcom
Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs

Ukraine urged not to use US cluster bombs
One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

One dead, 10 missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three

Scooter shooting in New York kills one, injures three