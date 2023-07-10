 
Ariana Madix drops hint about joining 'Love Island USA's' fifth season

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Ariana Madix reps remain tight-lipped about her involvement in the show
Ariana Madix reps remain tight-lipped about her involvement in the show

Ariana Madix, known for her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules has hinted that she might be a part of the upcoming season of Love Island USA. 

Her reps have remained tight-lipped about her possible role, however, fans speculate about it.

Taking to TikTok, the TV star posted a video hinting that she might add a new project to her packed schedule.

She captioned her video, "Islanders: Ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite" while using the sound bite A hot new bombshell enters the villa, in classic Love Island fashion.

Both sides' representatives either from Ariana's or Love Island USA are yet to provide any official update about her involvement in the show.

Madix's career has risen since her breakout role on Vanderpump Rules. The show's latest season garnered record-breaking viewership, reports Hindustan Times.

According to Los Angeles Times, her hard work, talent, and charisma have landed many opportunities for her with major brands including Uber One and Bloomingdale.

The viewers are expected to prepare for the unexpected as Ariana can potentially take on a special role in the show.

Love Island USA's fifth season is set to be premiered on July 18, 2023, and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock

