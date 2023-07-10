Meghan Markle believes she can ‘run Hollywood even better’

Meghan Markle was allegedly ‘sure’ that she will end up with a controlling stake in Hollywood.

Insight into the Duchess’ game plan for Hollywood has been brought to light by an inside source.

Per their findings, Meghan Markle was allegedly hopeful that she will end up ‘running’ the entirety of Hollywood, given her affiliations.

The insider broke their silence with Express UK and started the conversation off by saying, “Things may have to change as far as joint appearances go, and certainly, it seems like bashing the royals together is off the agenda now for the foreseeable future.”

But Meghan’s approach to it all has also wound up causing a massive stir among executives who believe it only ‘adds to their challenges’.

For those unversed, the same insider also admitted that the only ‘headache’ Netflix is being faced to deal with is because she “thinks she knows how to run Hollywood” while Prince Harry doesn’t cause too many issues.