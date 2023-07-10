 
Harry Styles offers tickets to Elina Svitolina after she gifted hers to fans

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Tennis star Elina Svitolina gifted her tickets to fans after being unable to attend Harry Styles shows
Harry Styles, the beloved pop sensation, captured the hearts of many with his kind gesture towards Tennis superstar Elina Svitolina. After she was unable to attend his concert due to her Wimbledon match, Harry offered her tickets to his shows. 

The tennis player, who is also a mother, expressed her wish to attend a concert of a British pop star in the Austrian capital following her triumph over American opponent Sofia Kenin on Friday.

However, as she progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon, she had to forgo the concert and instead gave the tickets to her fans.

She told her followers: “Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow...but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets.”

Svitolina, who shares a child with French professional tennis player Gael Monfils, disclosed that she had given the tickets to a Ukrainian woman named Anna Tilniak and her young son David.

The official Wimbledon Instagram account jokingly captioned her situation, writing “You win some, you lose some.”

The As It Was hitmaker was quick to offer tickets, commenting: “Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H”

On Sunday, Svitolina will compete against Belarusian player Victoria Azarenka at Wimbledon. This match will mark the first time a Ukrainian player has faced an opponent from an aggressor nation since Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion in February 2022.

