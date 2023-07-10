Meghan Markle needs to teach Prince Harry ‘some work ethic’

Experts have just urged Meghan Markle to ‘teach’ her husband Prince Harry some ‘basic work ethic’ if he is to make it in Hollywood.



Royal writer Paula Froelich issued claims surrounding wanting Prince Harry to ‘better’ his work ethic.

She broke it all down during an appearance for, On Balance With Leland Vittert.

There, was quoted saying, “I once wrote that Harry was marrying up [by marrying Meghan].”

This is due to the fact that “She was American, and he was practically American by falling in love with her.”

The main reason for this is because Ms Froelich felt, “here is this woman who actually worked.”

After all, in comparasions when looking at Prince Harry, experts ‘clearly see’ “Meghan was older than him, multiracial, she came from a broken home and worked her way up.”

So “I thought it was great that maybe she could teach him [Harry] some work ethic or how to be interesting instead of talking about his mother, Princess Diana. But it didn’t work out that way.”