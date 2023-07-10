Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t intimidate’ King Charles ‘even if they want to’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been warned against attempting any hostile take downs of the Royal Family because allegedly ‘they could never succeed’.



Famed expert and aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell shared these allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She weighed in on everything while speaking to Dan Wootton on his GBNews series.

There, Lady C started the converastion off by claiming, “There is nothing that Harry and Meghan or Omid Scobie can come up with that can intimidate the monarchy. Or do it real damage.”

She also went on to note, that the reason for this belief is that duo has already “damaged themselves far more than they have damaged the monarchy.”

Thus its safe to assume that “there is nothing worthwhile for them to say, so they make up a whole load of nonsense.”

This will remain true even if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex find a way to “come near to the truth,” as “so much of what they say is rubbish” because “people wouldn’t be able to recognize what bit of it is [truth].”