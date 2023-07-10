 
Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?
Prince Harry has ‘no more ties’ with King Charles?

Experts believe Prince Harry has completely ‘destroyed and severed’ the last few remaining ties he had left with the Royal Family.

Accusatory claims against Prince Harry’s actions have been issued by royal expert Matt Wilkinson.

He started the entire converastion off by saying, “As with the fact that William and Harry didn’t appear together for the Diana Award, Harry not attending his best man’s [wedding] is quite a symbol that he’s just cut off his life back in the U.K.”

He even went as far as to tell OK, “They’ve got nowhere to live, so where would they be — the Premier Inn round the corner?” because “they don’t have a base here in the U.K., and they’re worried about security.”

For those unversed, these accusations have come shortly after royal historian Gareth Russell chimed in with his own thoughts on the matter.

At the time he is slated to have said, “[The Sussexes] don’t seem to have much interest in returning at the minute unless it’s for legal — not royal — court appearances!”

