Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

Larry Nassar listens to victims' impact statements during his sentencing. — Reuters/File

A knife-wielding assailant Sunday attacked Larry Nassar, the former physician for the USA women's gymnastics team in a federal prison in Florida, inflicting serious wounds on the convicted child molester, who was also charged with owning minor pornography.

On Sunday night, a fellow prisoner attacked the 59-year-old disgraced paedophile doctor Larry Nassar who had been found guilty at the US Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida, of sexually assaulting US female athletes.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and chest, according to sources, but the full extent of his wounds is currently unknown; nonetheless, he is in stable condition.

He was found guilty in 2018 of abusing several US athletes, including Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles. Nassar received a lengthy prison sentence for abusing squad members while mistreating them as patients.

Nassar acknowledged sexually abusing the athletes while employed by USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, both of which produce Olympians, DailyMail reported.

Additionally, he admitted to owning child pornography, and more than 100 women sued the federal government for over $1 billion because the FBI failed to stop the doctor.

The federal organisation learned about the allegations against him in 2015, and more than a year later, in 2016, Michigan State University police arrested him.

Moreover, more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by Nassar received $500 million from Michigan State, which was accused of letting opportunities to stop him pass over a long period of time.

A $380 million settlement was reached with the women by USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

According to several athletes' victim impact statements in 2018, they had informed coaches and athletic trainers about Nassar's decades of sexual abuse but that nothing had been done about it.