 
menu menu menu

Paedo punished: Larry Nassar, molester of hundreds of girl gymnasts, stabbed in prison

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Larry Nassar listens to victims impact statements during his sentencing. — Reuters/File
Larry Nassar listens to victims' impact statements during his sentencing. — Reuters/File

A knife-wielding assailant Sunday attacked Larry Nassar, the former physician for the USA women's gymnastics team in a federal prison in Florida, inflicting serious wounds on the convicted child molester, who was also charged with owning minor pornography.

On Sunday night, a fellow prisoner attacked the 59-year-old disgraced paedophile doctor Larry Nassar who had been found guilty at the US Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida, of sexually assaulting US female athletes.

Nassar was stabbed in the back and chest, according to sources, but the full extent of his wounds is currently unknown; nonetheless, he is in stable condition.

He was found guilty in 2018 of abusing several US athletes, including Olympic gold medalists McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles. Nassar received a lengthy prison sentence for abusing squad members while mistreating them as patients.

Nassar acknowledged sexually abusing the athletes while employed by USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, both of which produce Olympians, DailyMail reported.

Additionally, he admitted to owning child pornography, and more than 100 women sued the federal government for over $1 billion because the FBI failed to stop the doctor.

The federal organisation learned about the allegations against him in 2015, and more than a year later, in 2016, Michigan State University police arrested him.

Moreover, more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by Nassar received $500 million from Michigan State, which was accused of letting opportunities to stop him pass over a long period of time.

A $380 million settlement was reached with the women by USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

According to several athletes' victim impact statements in 2018, they had informed coaches and athletic trainers about Nassar's decades of sexual abuse but that nothing had been done about it.

More From World:

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national

Police attempt to keep a lid on officers who killed Pakistan-born Canadian national
'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen

'Traitors': Chinese female economists under fire for talking to Janet Yellen
President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership

President Erdogan links Sweden's Nato bid to Turkey’s EU membership
Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue

Israeli forces kill alleged Palestinian gunman as West Bank hostilities continue
17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple

17-year-old Canadian questioned in Japan for ‘defacing’ Unesco-listed temple
Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine

Western leaders gather in Lithuania expressing solidarity with Ukraine
Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot

Biden levels with King Charles, PM Sunak before heading to Nato moot
Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Roy Herron, former Tennessee legislator, dies in jet ski accident

Exiled Prigozhin met President Putin in Kremlin after failed mutiny

Exiled Prigozhin met President Putin in Kremlin after failed mutiny
One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'

One dead, several missing as Japan braces for 'heaviest rain ever'
Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1

Emergency declared as heavy New York flooding kills 1
Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing

Children among 6 killed in China kindergarten stabbing
This trick can help you increase productivity

This trick can help you increase productivity
Heavy rains in India kill more than 20

Heavy rains in India kill more than 20
At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands

At least 300 migrants missing at sea near Spanish Canary Islands
Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal

Top BBC host calls teen after explicit images scandal
British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin suing CNN for 'racial discrimination, unfair dismissal'
Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis

Too much money? Asian man arrested for showing off wealth, disrespecting Emiratis