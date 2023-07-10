 
Director Greta Gerwig weighs in on ‘Barbie’ Vs ‘Oppenheimer’ clash

By
Web Desk

July 10, 2023

Director Greta Gerwig spoke about the Barbie versus Oppenheimer conflict during the premiere of the live-action adaptation of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles, which was highly-anticipated.

 As the release of two star-studded films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, is scheduled for July 21, the director of the former, Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the movie with Noah Baumbach, acknowledged the emerging rivalry between the two productions.

“It’s all love — double up, double up twice,” she said of the two movies. “I think you’ve got to see what the experience is, Barbie then Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer then Barbie. I think you’ve got to take all of the journeys.”

Issa Rae, who plays president Barbie, shared her opinion that she thinks the competition between the two movies “is hilarious; I love that there’s solidarity though where people tried to pit us against one another but now it’s turned into like a double-feature situation. Obviously you should see Oppenheimer first and then cleanse your palate with Barbie.”

She mentioned that her choice would be to go with Barbie second and Christopher Nolan’s film first, as it’s “about an atomic bomb, people are gonna die. I want to end my weekend, I want to have mimosas and drinks and cocktails after Barbie, I don’t want to like sulk,” teasing, “That’s just my plan, as long as you’re seeing Barbie I don’t care.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer both bow at theaters on July 21.  

