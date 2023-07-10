Scandal-struck BBC presenter under tons of peer pressure to resign

Security guards patrol outside BBC Broadcasting House in central London on July 9, 2023. — AFP

The BBC presenter, who allegedly paid a teenager thousands of pounds in exchange for sexual pictures, is reported to be under "massive pressure by his colleagues to name himself and leave his post".

According to reports, there is an uprising among people at the Beeb, who are calling for the presenter to admit.

The stars are frustrated over him being quiet, and they are feeling that the finger is pointed at some of them.

A star BBC presenter has been taken off the air after the allegations of paying a teenager money in exchange for photographs.

The mother of the alleged victim revealed that the funds — a total of over £35,000 — were utilised to meet cocaine addiction that has had an adverse impact on her child's life.

Rylan Clark, a BBC Radio 2 broadcaster, attacked the allegations on Twitter after hearing rumours connecting his name to the case, the Mirror reported.

"Not sure why my name's floating about but re that story in The Sun — that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths," he warned.

The family reported the incident to the BBC on May 19th, urgently requesting that the broadcaster intervene and put a halt to the presenter's financial transactions.

According to The Sun, both the accused individual and the teenager, who was reportedly 17 years old when the payments commenced, remain unnamed.

The BBC acknowledged the severity of the allegations and affirmed its commitment to treating them with the utmost seriousness. As a result, the presenter has been suspended pending further investigation.

Responding to The Sun’s report, a BBC spokesperson said: “We treat any allegations very seriously and we have processes in place to proactively deal with them.

"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this, which includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further detail and understanding of the situation."

"If we get no reply to our attempts or receive no further contact that can limit our ability to progress things but it does not mean our enquiries stop."

"If, at any point, new information comes to light or is provided – including via newspapers — this will be acted upon appropriately, in line with internal processes."

According to the BBC, the presenter is not to go on air any time soon, but the organisation is investigating allegations and affirmed its commitment to treating them with seriousness.

One senior BBC News journalist told MailOnline: "We are all really really worried about this mess. Obviously, everyone knows who the presenter is."



The journalist noted: "The presenter in question is very in with the management. We are all so sick and tired that these people are protecting their friend at the expense of the integrity of the BBC."

Another BBC star said how there are discussions of an "uprising" amongst staff, both in front and behind the camera.

An insider said: "The BBC says it can only come from him and has put him under massive pressure to speak. He is lawyered up to the max."