Kenya Moore launches scathing attack on 'Truly Evil' Kim Zolciak following 'RHOA' return: Accuses her of lying through 'Plastic teeth'

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Kim Zolciak came under heavy fire from Kenya Moore, who slammed The Real Housewives of Atlanta star after Kim's cameo aired on the show's episode on July 9.

Moore, taking to Twitter slammed Zolciak saying, "One thing Kim is going to do is lie through her plastic teeth."

She was very harsh towards Zolciak, who filed and called off divorce from husband Kroy just mere months after shooting the scene. The cameo saw Kim hailing her marriage along with thanking her costar Sheree Whitfield for introducing her to her husband, reports Pagesix.

She lashed out at Kim calling her comments "truly evil," she said, "I’m not a @Kimzolciak fan but I never kicked her when she was… sorry IS down…learning of her divorce, foreclosure, repossessions, gambling accusations, unfit mom claims and canceled show. Now begging @BravoTV and producers to come back to #RHOA.”

The divorce drama of Kim and Kroy garnered a lot of attention that was filed just after her cameo was shot in which she painted a great picture of her marriage.

She then alleged her husband to drug abuse and called for him to get drug tested.

After two months of filing for divorce and publicly leveling accusations against each other, the couple decided to reconcile for the sake of their children. 

