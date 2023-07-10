 
menu menu menu

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic runs to play a return against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during their men’s singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2023. — AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic runs to play a return against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz during their men’s singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 10, 2023. — AFP

LONDON: Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Monday thumped Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the 14th time.

As per details Defending champion Djokovic, chasing a record-equalling eighth title and 24th Grand Slam, won 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4.

The defending champion, in the fourth set, broke for a crucial 4-3 lead, ending Hurkacz’s perfect run of 67 service games at the tournament this year, AFP reported.  

Victory in his 100th match at the tournament gave Djokovic a 90th win.

He is also on a 32-match win streak at the All England Club, while his 56th Grand Slam quarter-final spot is second only to the 58 of Roger Federer.

"Big credit for Hubert for playing an amazing match, he put up a great performance," 36-year-old Djokovic said.

"Honestly I don't recall the last time I felt this miserable on returning games. He has one of the best serves in the world and it's difficult to read it on one of the quickest surfaces in the sport. It was not enjoyable for me."

Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev for a place in the semi-finals.

That match will take place on Centre Court, where Djokovic has not lost since 2013.

"I feel a great connection with this court. Every match that I win, every time I step on the court I feel more confident to play the match and hopefully the love affair continues for a long time," he said.

Djokovic had been two sets up overnight when the match was suspended due to a local curfew.

He had squandered five break points in those sets and Hurkacz eventually made him pay by breaking in the 12th game of the third set on Monday.

But Djokovic hit back to break for 4-3 in the fourth and from then on there was no way back for the 17th-seeded Pole despite his 33 aces and 64 winners.

Djokovic will take a 3-1 career lead over seventh-ranked Rublev into their quarter-final on Tuesday.

Djokovic came out on top in straight sets at the same stage of this year's Australian Open.

"He's a different player to Hurkacz for sure," said the Serb.

"Very powerful, very quick ground strokes, loves to dictate. I'm not going to talk to much about tactics -- I will to keep that to myself."

More From Sports:

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen
What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?
Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium

Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium
Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance

Pakistan women's football team tour to Singapore hangs in the balance
Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion

Pakistan becomes Gamers8 Tekken 7 Nations Cup champion
PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms

PCB's letter to PM a 'breach' of norms
Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub

Wimbledon 2023: Azarenka booed off court over hand-shake snub
Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match

Wimbledon umpire requests spectators to refrain from opening Champagne bottles mid-match
Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview

Kylian Mbappe brands PSG 'divisive' in candid magazine interview
Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final

Sri Lanka beat Netherlands to win ICC World Cup Qualifier final
Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290

Volkanovski outperforms Rodriguez to defend featherweight title at UFC 290
England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive

England beat Australia to keep Ashes series alive
Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5

Chitral win Shandur Polo Festival by beating Gilgit 7-5
'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife

'It's always been you': Haris Rauf shares heartwarming photos with wife
Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon

Berrettini says he 'would've signed in blood' to play at Wimbledon
World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India

World Cup 2023: PM's aide says national team should be allowed to tour India