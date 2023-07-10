 
Madonna addresses hospitalization and thanks fans for ‘positive energy’

By
Web Desk

|July 10, 2023

Madonna takes to social media to address hospitalization and thanks fans for their love

After recovering from a bacterial infection that required her to stay in the hospital for multiple days, Madonna has expressed her views. 

On Monday, the songstress utilized social media to express gratitude to her supporters for their "positive energy," "prayers and words of healing and encouragement."

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life,” she wrote.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone,” she continued.

The songstress was in the midst of rehearsals for her Celebration Tour before she was admitted to the hospital, and the tour was originally slated to commence in Canada within a fortnight of her hospitalization. 

However, the tour has been delayed, and Madonna has now disclosed that she will kick off the tour in Europe in October.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can! The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe. I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support. Love, M.”

Madonna refrained from divulging additional specifics about the reason for her hospitalization. In addition to her statement, the songstress posted a self-portrait.

