‘ Don’t do it’: Billie Eilish and Finneas weigh in on fans throwing objects at singers





Recently, an increasing number of musicians, including Harry Styles, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Pink, Lil Nas X, Bebe Rexha, Ava Max, and Lisa from Blackpink, have been subjected to fans throwing objects at them during their live performances.

This trend is a cause for concern, and artists such as Billie Eilish and Finneas have expressed their views on it. However, the Bellyache acknowledges that this is not a new occurrence.

“I’ve been getting hit on stage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter at the world premiere of Barbie on Sunday in Los Angeles. “People just get excited and it can be dangerous.”

According to Finneas, fans usually do not intend to physically harm the performer. Instead, they generally throw objects like phones to capture pictures, rather than hurling protest items such as tomatoes or oranges. Nonetheless, Eilish acknowledges that “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there.”

“I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something,” Eilish continued. “You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

Finneas then addressed the camera directly, saying, “Don’t do it — we get it but don’t do it,” as Eilish echoed, “Don’t throw things on stage, but we love you; it’s very sweet.”