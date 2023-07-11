Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'concede defeat'?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who launched several attacks on the royal family soon after their exit from the palace, have reportedly planned to stop releasing content discussing the Firm because there is “nothing left to say”.



Sources have told the Wall Street Journal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seek to replace their "era of visibility” with a "year of reconciliation" as the couple have seemingly failed to achieve their task even after leaking details of their royal life.

Royal experts and critics think that the Sussexes have sensed that their alleged policy to damage the monarchy's reputation won't succeed.

The couple's silence, according to an expert, will please the royals - but leave Harry and Meghan in a tough position as their private life 'costs a fortune as despite their combined riches, they need a huge income just to keep going.

There are also speculations that Meghan will make a sensational return to acting as she and Harry scramble to save their £80million Netflix deal.



The former Suits star could land the lead role in a sequel to the 1992 classic The Bodyguard - a remarkable twist, given Harry's mother Princess Diana, was once talked about in connection with the film.

Meghan and Harry, who let go of their royal duties to build a life in California, may be in financial trouble as the music streaming company Spotify has already cut deal with the couple for their podcast after just one season for lack of consistent content.

"The royal family will be laughing discreetly. They do not wish the Sussex’s any harm but are smarting from the way the Californian couple have run down the monarchy they have worked so hard to preserve. It has upset King Charles and Queen Camilla and was quite unnecessary," according to royal expert and Biographer Ingrid Seward.

Some royal fans have also shared their thoughts on the current situation, with one saying: "It seems as the duke and Duchess of Sussex have conceded defeat."



Meanwhile, the Sussexes fear they have been hit with "bad luck" over a series of failed deals and snubs from some Hollywood A-listers.

Daily Mail columnist Alison Boshoff said the couples "attempts to launch themselves as global do-gooders" were "severely impacted by the pandemic".



Over at Netflix, they had already had some failures as Meghan's first show 'Pearl' was dropped while it was in the development stage. One of their most controversial moves was the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey just a year after they moved to the US.

But Ms Boshoff said Meghan and Harry reportedly felt the interview was "overshadowed by the failing health of the Prince Philip, who died soon afterwards." A similar story unfolded with the Duchess's podcast last September as it had to be put on hold following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, despite the run of bad luck, teh video streaming giant has condirmed their "exciting journey" with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents "isn't ending anytime soon".