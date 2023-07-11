Kim Kardashian puts her killer curves on display in sizzling bodysuit

American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian has left fans in awe with her latest gym photo, setting pulses racing in tight white bodysuit.

The 42-year-old fitness diva used her Instagram to show off her killer curves as she posted a collage of four snaps while promoting her new drink.

The reality star, in the first snap, is seen sitting on a bench, holding a can of her drink in one hand and a dumbbell in the other, as the mother-of-four looks to the floor.

In the second picture, Kanye West's ex-wife is pressing the dumbbells above her head, with the can of her new brand placed on the floor next to her.

In the third image, Kourtney's sister is standing up, holding onto the dumbbells, this time by her side, with a number of cans placed on the floor.

Kim's latest post attracted massive likes and hearts from her fans and followers, with some calling the star fitness diva while others admiring her for hourglass body shape.