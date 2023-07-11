France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi on Friday

France to roll out Bastille Day red carpet for Modi at Louvre museum. Newsable Asianet News

France is all set to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a red carpet reception during the Bastille Day celebrations.

The gesture highlights France's pursuit of closer ties with India, the world's largest democracy and a rapidly growing economy. President Emmanuel Macron's invitation comes after Modi's recent state dinner in the United States, signifying the growing interest of Western powers in India's potential. The visit is expected to solidify the strategic partnership between France and India, focusing on peace, security, and economic collaboration in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region.

In a statement, Macron's office emphasised the shared vision of both countries, saying, "The India-France Strategic Partnership holds great significance for global good."

The two leaders have previously shown their strong camaraderie, with Modi expressing his excitement to meet his "friend" President Macron on Twitter. The visit not only aims to strengthen diplomatic ties but also foster cooperation on defense, space, and technology.

The red carpet welcome coincides with India's participation in the annual Bastille Day military parade, where Indian troops will join the event. This move symbolises a new phase in the partnership between the two nations and signifies France's increasing engagement in Asia alongside other Western powers. The objective is to counterbalance China's growing assertiveness in the region.

India's rising economic clout and diplomatic assertiveness have garnered attention from around the world. As Manoj Joshi, a geopolitical commentator, highlights, "China is becoming a difficult market... and in terms of size and strength of its economy, India is a very good fit." This has led to India's inclusion in security cooperation through the Quad alliance, which also comprises the United States, Australia, and Japan.

However, concerns regarding human rights and religious tolerance persist. Several lawmakers in the United States boycotted Modi's joint address to Congress due to his human rights record. Rights groups have raised alarms about increased discrimination and violence against India's Muslim minority since the BJP came to power in 2014. Additionally, there have been accusations of stifling independent media in India, leading to a decline in press freedom rankings.

Despite these concerns, France's warm reception of Modi reflects the country's desire to forge a strong partnership with India. The visit not only symbolises the deepening ties between the two nations but also signifies their shared commitment to peace, security, and economic collaboration in an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape.