Zeenat Aman inspired fans to stop 'colouring their hair' after her IG debut

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Zeenat Aman is going to make her OTT debut with webseries 'Showstopper'

Zeenat Aman, on her 50th Instagram post, revealed that she inspired three fans to colouring their hair after she made her debut on social media.

Taking it to her Instagram, Zeenat shared a beautiful picture of her flaunting her grey hair. She wrote a lengthy yet encouraging note, telling her followers to be confident in their natural selves.

She wrote: “Grey weather, grey hair and a splash of colour to offset it all! I didn’t intend for my grey hair to be a statement, but a statement it has become.”

“In fact, yesterday I read a tweet by someone who said they know at least three people who have been inspired to stop colouring their hair since I made my Instagram debut!”

"I thought this was a wonderful compliment. If embracing my natural hair encourages others to do the same, then I’m all the happier for it.”

“So, with my 50th post on Instagram, I want to celebrate all of you who are flaunting your beautiful silver hair! Please post a story of yourself (or your silver-haired loved one) and tag me in it”, she continued.

“I’d love to share your pictures to my own stories. After all, life isn’t black and white, it’s grey”, concluded the 71-year-old actress.

On the professional front, Zeenat Aman is going to make her OTT debut soon with the web-series Showstopper, reports India Today.

