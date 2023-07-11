 
Jamie Foxx ‘taking it easy’ after first public outing since hospitalisation

July 11, 2023

Jamie Foxx is out and about following his mystery medical emergency which hospitalised him earlier in April.

In a video footage and photos captured by TMZ on Sunday night, July 9, the Django Unchained actor, 55, was spotted aboard a yacht travelling along the Chicago River. This was the first public appearance of the actor since his hospitalisation as he was seen waving to the people onboard a nearby boat.

According to People Magazine, a source close to the multi-hyphenate actor says that Foxx is “doing great” after two months of his health scare.

“He is just taking it easy. He’s not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he’s doing really really well,” the source told the outlet.

The Oscar-winning actor’s eldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, first let fans know of his health condition on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, when she revealed that he sustained “a medical complication”.

While she did not disclose the details of the what had caused the health emergency she added that “due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

At the time of the health scare, Foxx was in the middle of filming his latest movie for Netflix, Back in Action.

However, reports came in claiming that he has been recuperating well. Foxx broke his silence three weeks after his hospitalisation. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 alum acknowledged the love and well wishes he received from his friends and family.

Ever since the news of his medical emergency was announced, friends and fans have shown concern over Foxx’s health and have been sending their best to him.

