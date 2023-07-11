 
King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Britain’s King Charles gave US President Joe Biden a royal welcome during his visit to Windsor Castle on Monday.

However, at one point, the monarch appeared to briefly lose his patience and scolded a guard when he tried to get Joe Biden to move along as they inspected the Welsh Guards during a ceremony.

The video has gone viral on social media.

The footages circulating on social media show that the US President appeared reluctant to end his conversation and King Charles tried to get him to stop talking to one of the guards during their inspection.

According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden stood and kept chatting while the King tried, and failed, to get him to keep moving.

The monarch then appeared to direct his anger at the guard before walking away with the president.

According to palace, the King welcomed Biden to Windsor Castle, where he was greeted with a Guard of Honour formed by The Prince of Wales’s Company of the Welsh Guards.

“The King and President Biden had tea together, before His Majesty invited The President to view an exhibition of items from the Royal Collection relating to the United States of America.”

