 
menu menu menu

Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Farhan Akhtar is going to return as a director with Jee Le Zaraa after Dil Chahta Hai
Farhan Akhtar is going to return as a director with 'Jee Le Zaraa' after 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Anushka Sharma was offered Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa after Priyanka Chopra allegedly left the film; the new update has revealed that the former has turned down the film.

Reportedly, Priyanka has also not opted out of the film. She is still part of the road trip film directed by Farhan.

As per the sources: “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zara. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out. This is some marketing team’s brainwave.”

“The truth is, Anushka wants to devote optimum time to her daughter. After Zero in 2018, she has signed only one film, Chakda Express. Then someone gets up, decides she will be part of Jee Le Zara, and then decides she won’t be part of it. Nothing of this sort happened”, reported News 18.

As per the reports of Bollywood Hangama: “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar.”

“She has to balance her personal life with her profession, and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule."

After Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar has once again returned to the director’s chair to make a women-centric road trip film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt titled Jee Le Zaraa. 

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now

Shah Rukh Khan's action-thriller 'Jawan': Teaser out now
Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'

Arshad Warsi on meeting Jaya Bachchan for first time: 'I was so nervous'
Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' is not about 'Hitler', says director
Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan meets fans outside 'Jalsa' wearing 'Project K' jacket: WATCH
Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success

Huma Qureshi admits being 'lost' after 'Gangs of Wasseypur' success
Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'

Angad Bedi shares working experience with Munal Thakur in 'Lust Stories 2'
Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'

Karan Johar leaves netizen speechless for questioning his 'sexuality'
Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video

Akshay Kumar unveils teaser release date of 'OMG 2' with eye-catching video
Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre

Abhishek Bachchan recalls being 'slapped' by fan in theatre
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue to launch on THIS date
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan opens up about her battle with 'depression'
Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Kajol finally breaks silence on her 'uneducated leaders' remark

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life

Shahid Kapoor denies being like 'Kabir Singh' in real life
Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan

Salim Khan recalls urging children to give 'same respect' to Helen as Salma Khan
Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu makes 'IG debut', gives tribute to late husband Dilip Kumar

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas' 'Project K' makes it to 'San Diego Comic Con'
'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel

'Gadar 2' director disregards rumours of feud with Ameesha Patel
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals being an 'Indian Idol 2 reject'