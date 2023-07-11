Anushka Sharma turns down 'Jee Le Zaraa' after Priyanka Chopra's departure: Reports

Farhan Akhtar is going to return as a director with 'Jee Le Zaraa' after 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Anushka Sharma was offered Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa after Priyanka Chopra allegedly left the film; the new update has revealed that the former has turned down the film.

Reportedly, Priyanka has also not opted out of the film. She is still part of the road trip film directed by Farhan.

As per the sources: “Anushka has not even been approached for Jee Le Zara. Why should she be? When Priyanka has not opted out. This is some marketing team’s brainwave.”

“The truth is, Anushka wants to devote optimum time to her daughter. After Zero in 2018, she has signed only one film, Chakda Express. Then someone gets up, decides she will be part of Jee Le Zara, and then decides she won’t be part of it. Nothing of this sort happened”, reported News 18.

As per the reports of Bollywood Hangama: “Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar.”

“She has to balance her personal life with her profession, and allotting the number of days that Farhan asked for was not possible. There are a lot of combination dates with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but it was not in line with her schedule."

After Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar has once again returned to the director’s chair to make a women-centric road trip film with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt titled Jee Le Zaraa.