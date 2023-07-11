Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' prevue surpasses over 100 million views in one day

'Jawan' teaser released on July 10 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan teaser just released on July 10; the film has already taken over the film industry by storm, as the teaser received over 100 million views in just one day.

The teaser was a visual treat for all SRK fans, as it showed the King of Bollywood in three different avatars. He also went bald for some parts of the Jawan.

Atlee’s directorial action thriller has not been released yet, but it has been setting records just with the release of a small teaser.

On July 10, the makers dropped the prevue of Jawan in three languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It immediately became one of the most watched videos on social media platforms in a day.

It managed to earn a viewership of 112 million. Not only that, but it is soon going to hit 60 million views on YouTube.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the news, taking it to their Twitter handle. They wrote: “The love for Jawan keeps growing! Thank you all.”

Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The film stars Tamil actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with SRK, reports India Today.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has another big film, Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani coming up this year after Jawan.