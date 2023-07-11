Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns 100 crore globally

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' released in cinemas on June 29

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has reached a milestone by collecting INR 100 crore globally.

Both Kiara and Kartik are on cloud nine as they have unlocked a major achievement. They separately took it to their respective social media handles to share the good news.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a picture from the sets of Satyaprem Ki Katha and wrote: “Thank you for 100 cr ka love.”

Meanwhile, the Lust Stories actress also shared the same picture on her Instagram, along with a caption that read: “Thank you for giving so much love to #SatyapremKiKatha.”



Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the family entertainer was released worldwide on June 29. It starred Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Anooradha Patel, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Nirrmite Saawaant.



Satyaprem Ki Katha marked the second on-screen collaboration between Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan after the blockbuster film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, reports India Today.