Cardi B and Offset celebrate Kulture's 5th birthday with throwback photos

Cardi B and Offset marked a special occasion as they celebrated their daughter Kulture Kiari's fifth birthday. The proud parents took to Instagram to share heartfelt birthday tributes, accompanied by a collection of throwback photos, reminiscing about their "baby girl."

In one post, Cardi B, aged 30, shared a screenshot of a past interaction with Kulture via Facetime. The image depicts a young Kulture gazing up adoringly at Cardi, who appears in a small box on the top left corner of the screen. Alongside the photo, Cardi wrote, "My baby already 5," expressing her amazement at how quickly time has passed.

The "I Like It" rapper went on to post another picture of baby Kulture lying on a bed covered in leopard print. The adorable snapshot captures Kulture wearing a pink-and-white babysuit and a stylish black shiny leather cap. Cardi B marveled, "Wow, like my baby girl."



Offset, aged 31 and a member of the Migos, joined in the celebration by sharing his own tribute on Instagram. He posted a photo of Kulture seated in a pink stroller, accompanied by the caption, "My baby girl is 5." Kulture's radiant smile shines through as she wears a pink Gucci outfit in the snapshot.

Continuing the birthday tribute, Offset shared a recent photo of Kulture exploring a model house adorned with artificial snow. In the picture, Kulture is dressed in a red dress, complemented by matching bow-tie pumps and a Chanel pearl necklace.



As the family commemorated Kulture Kiari turning five, Cardi B and Offset's touching Instagram posts showcased their love and joy as proud parents, reflecting on the precious moments shared with their beloved daughter throughout the years.