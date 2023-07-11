King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

More than 2.5 million people saw Joe Biden's picture with King Charles when the US president shared it on Twitter.

US President Joe Biden dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a NATO leaders´ summit on Ukraine.

Biden, 80, flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

"The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Save the King" rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair inspected the troops and disappeared inside.

The meeting, with warm handshakes and even a pat on Charles´s back from Biden, is their first since the British monarch´s coronation in May.

In line with precedent, the US president did not attend the event but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

The couple had previously been at the state funeral of Charles´s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.

Charles, 74, is a lifelong environmentalist and Biden considers him a "clarion voice" on climate change, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.

Top financiers and philanthropists were meeting in Windsor to discuss climate finance to boost support for developing nations to cut carbon emissions.