 
menu menu menu

King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

More than 2.5 million people saw Joe Biden's picture with King Charles when the US president shared it on Twitter.

King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

Less than half a million people saw the pictures of the two together when the official account of the British Royal Family shared it on Twitter.

Only a few thousands saw a video clip of the presidents visit to Windsor Castle  when it was posted on the official account of the royal family.


Only a few thousands saw a video clip of the president's visit to Windsor Castle  when it was posted on the official account of the royal family.

King Charles less popular than Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a NATO leaders´ summit on Ukraine.

Biden, 80, flew in his Marine One helicopter from Downing Street in central London to Windsor Castle, touching down for a ceremonial welcome from a band of red-jacketed Welsh Guards.

"The Star Spangled Banner" and "God Save the King" rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair inspected the troops and disappeared inside.

The meeting, with warm handshakes and even a pat on Charles´s back from Biden, is their first since the British monarch´s coronation in May.

In line with precedent, the US president did not attend the event but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

The couple had previously been at the state funeral of Charles´s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.

Charles, 74, is a lifelong environmentalist and Biden considers him a "clarion voice" on climate change, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Sunday.

Top financiers and philanthropists were meeting in Windsor to discuss climate finance to boost support for developing nations to cut carbon emissions.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle warned over solo projects without Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle warned over solo projects without Prince Harry
Kylie Jenner's negative reaction to aging filter goes viral

Kylie Jenner's negative reaction to aging filter goes viral
BBC director Tim Davie to be questioned over major scandal

BBC director Tim Davie to be questioned over major scandal
Tom Holland reveals what strategy he follows to deal with stress

Tom Holland reveals what strategy he follows to deal with stress
Robert Downey Jr. opens up about 'Dolittle' flop and his initial reservations

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about 'Dolittle' flop and his initial reservations
Andrea Evans family remembers her ‘unwavering strength’ during cancer fight

Andrea Evans family remembers her ‘unwavering strength’ during cancer fight
King Charles likely to reunite with Archie, Lilibet in November: Here’s why video

King Charles likely to reunite with Archie, Lilibet in November: Here’s why
Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business video

Angelina Jolie hits back at Brad Pitt amid French winery war, says he ‘looted’ the business

Taylor Swift reflects on weekend ‘full of surprises’ amid her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift reflects on weekend ‘full of surprises’ amid her Eras Tour
Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show

Holly Willoughby taking break from ‘This Morning’ show
Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey

Danielle Jonas opens up about rejecting Real Housewives of New Jersey
Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie: ‘visually stimulating’

Nicki Minaj shares her thoughts on Greta Gerwig’s movie, Barbie: ‘visually stimulating’
King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral video

King Charles loses his patience yet again as he welcomes Joe Biden, video goes viral
Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Simon Cowell eyeing huge career change, signs multimillion dollar deal

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles video

Palace reacts to reports Joe Biden broke royal protocol with King Charles
Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere

Ryan Gosling gives shoutout to partner Eva Mendes at 'Barbie' premiere
Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos

Paris Hilton shares glimpse of ‘precious’ memories with ‘her ‘beautiful nieces’: Photos
Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia

Pink actually planning to move to ‘favourite place in the world’ Australia