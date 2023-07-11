 
Rihanna's empowering maternity journey, poses for Savage X Fenty

By
Web Desk

July 11, 2023

Rihannas empowering maternity journey, poses for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of sexy lingerie photos.

The 35-year-old singer posed in front of a collection of clothing material while stripped down to a red bra and matching underwear. She captioned the photos, "New fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com."

Rihanna's pregnancy glow was evident in the photos, and her fans were quick to comment on her beauty. "You are actually the definition of beauty," one wrote. "That Glow!!!!!!!!! Wow wow wow!" another added.

Rihanna has always been confident in her body. In a February 2022 interview with PEOPLE, she highlighted that expressing herself through fashion is one of the ways she feels most confident.

The photos have since been liked over 7 million times on Instagram, and they have been shared by many media outlets. Rihanna's pregnancy announcement has been met with much excitement, and her fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second child.

