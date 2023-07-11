 
menu menu menu

Ryan Gosling reveals how male crew of ‘Barbie’ paid tribute to Margot Robbie

By
Web Desk

|July 11, 2023

Ryan Gosling reveals how the male crew of Barbie mad ea sweet gesture towards Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig
Ryan Gosling reveals how the male crew of 'Barbie' mad ea sweet gesture towards Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

In the upcoming Barbie movie, the color pink dominates, but Margot Robbie, who stars in and produces the film, has a particular fondness for the bright hue. 

During an interview with PEOPLE for their special issue on Barbie, Robbie's co-star Ryan Gosling shared that she instituted a mandatory pink dress code for everyone on set one day each week.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," Gosling, 42, says of the weekly tradition. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

"What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe," he adds.

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating," Gosling tells PEOPLE. "It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!' "

In the upcoming Barbie movie, Gosling takes on the role of Ken. One of the highlights of the movie appears to be a full musical number in which Ken sings about his struggles as Barbie's long-time male companion.

The trailers that have been released in anticipation of the movie's release suggest that the plot revolves around Barbie leaving her world and exploring the real world with the help of another Barbie character portrayed by Kate McKinnon. 

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

'Meghan Markle could become governor of California'

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return video

CEO of K-pop group Fifty Fifty's agency pleads for members to return
K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24 video

K-pop group Monsta X’s Joohoney to enlist on July 24
Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence

Andrea Evans' co-star John Loprieno remembers her ‘blissfully comedic’ presence
Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lewis Hamilton compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters video

K-909 responds to reports of K-pop group NMIXX’s concert disasters
Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns video

Rock icon Ozzy Osborne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health concerns
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’ video

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman film epic action scene for ‘Deadpool 3’
Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke

Cara Delevingne enjoys Wimbledon with partner Minke
Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story

Queen Camilla celebrates 15th anniversary of First Story
Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée

Conor McGregor is spotted at beach with pregnant fiancée
Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend

Jonah Hill is seen for first time since drama with ex-girlfriend
‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant

‘Hollyoaks’ star Chelsee Healey reveals she’s pregnant
Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film

Timothee Chalamet debuts as Wonka in first trailer for new film
Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’

Zara McDermott first ‘Love Island’ star to appear on ‘Strictly’
Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public

Robert Downey Jr reflects on his ‘baffling’ relationship with public
Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress

Beyonce dazzles on stage during her Renaissance tour in mesh diamond-embellished dress
Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’ video

Ryan Gosling channels his inner singer in moving song ‘Just Ken’