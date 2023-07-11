Ryan Gosling reveals how male crew of ‘Barbie’ paid tribute to Margot Robbie

Ryan Gosling reveals how the male crew of 'Barbie' mad ea sweet gesture towards Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig

In the upcoming Barbie movie, the color pink dominates, but Margot Robbie, who stars in and produces the film, has a particular fondness for the bright hue.

During an interview with PEOPLE for their special issue on Barbie, Robbie's co-star Ryan Gosling shared that she instituted a mandatory pink dress code for everyone on set one day each week.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn’t, you were fined," Gosling, 42, says of the weekly tradition. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity."

"What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe," he adds.

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating," Gosling tells PEOPLE. "It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!' "

In the upcoming Barbie movie, Gosling takes on the role of Ken. One of the highlights of the movie appears to be a full musical number in which Ken sings about his struggles as Barbie's long-time male companion.

The trailers that have been released in anticipation of the movie's release suggest that the plot revolves around Barbie leaving her world and exploring the real world with the help of another Barbie character portrayed by Kate McKinnon.