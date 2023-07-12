Prince Harry, Meghan Markle given big advice to save their brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are struggling to rebuild themselves as a Hollywood power couple after being axed by audio streaming service Spotify, has been advised to find a new direction to win Americans.



The re are indications that the people of America are beginning to tire of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's repeated narrative.

The Sussexes, who have been out of the public eye for last few weeks, have recently lost their multi-million-dollar deal with Spotify, have been warned that the appetite for their antics also appeared to be waning across the Atlantic.

Royal experts and former aides have urged the couple to reinvent themselves because if they don't their brand will disappear soon.

The couple made a series of allegations against the royal family especially Prince William. The Duke and Duchess have been advised to be taking a step back and focusing on getting her brand back on track.



Despite all their attacks on the palace, King Charles has so far been very kind to Harry and Meghan because the 74-year-old monarch loves his youngest son the most. And, this is one of the reasons that The King has not taken their titles away even though they're no longer working royals.

He has even officially given Meghan and Harry's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, their royal titles.

A sourse, close to the California-based couple, has claimed that Meghan and Harry have allegedly realised their blunders of attacking the royal family as their all stunts in this regard have been slammed by the people.