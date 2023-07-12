The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

England´s Jonny Bairstow (C) is congratulated by England´s Chris Woakes after taking the catch to dismiss Australia´s Mitchell Marsh on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023.—AFP

England has announced an unchanged 14-player squad for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford with Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes once again missing out, as Jonny Bairstow to retain the wicketkeeping duties.

Ollie Pope will be absent from the squad due to a shoulder injury sustained during the second Test at Lord's, ruling him out for the remainder of the summer.

England managed to secure a three-wicket victory in the third Test, narrowing the series gap to 2-1 in favour of Australia, with two Tests left to play. The fourth Test is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 19.

James Anderson, the seam bowler, was rested for the third Test but could potentially make a comeback at his home ground. The 40-year-old may replace Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm during Australia's first innings in the previous match and subsequently did not bowl for the remainder of the game. Another contender for a recall is Josh Tongue, who showcased an impressive performance during the second Test at Lord's.

However, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both made significant contributions in their first Test appearances of the summer, with Wood being named the player-of-the-match after claiming seven wickets. Woakes, on the other hand, took six wickets and played an instrumental unbeaten knock of 32 runs in England's second innings to guide them to victory.

The England squad for the fourth Test includes Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), and Mark Wood (Durham).