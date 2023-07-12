 
menu menu menu

The Ashes: England stick with unchanged squad for fourth Test at Old Trafford

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

England´s Jonny Bairstow (C) is congratulated by England´s Chris Woakes after taking the catch to dismiss Australia´s Mitchell Marsh on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023.—AFP
England´s Jonny Bairstow (C) is congratulated by England´s Chris Woakes after taking the catch to dismiss Australia´s Mitchell Marsh on day three of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on July 8, 2023.—AFP 

England has announced an unchanged 14-player squad for the upcoming fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford with Surrey wicketkeeper Ben Foakes once again missing out, as Jonny Bairstow to retain the wicketkeeping duties.

Ollie Pope will be absent from the squad due to a shoulder injury sustained during the second Test at Lord's, ruling him out for the remainder of the summer. 

England managed to secure a three-wicket victory in the third Test, narrowing the series gap to 2-1 in favour of Australia, with two Tests left to play. The fourth Test is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 19.

James Anderson, the seam bowler, was rested for the third Test but could potentially make a comeback at his home ground. The 40-year-old may replace Ollie Robinson, who suffered a back spasm during Australia's first innings in the previous match and subsequently did not bowl for the remainder of the game. Another contender for a recall is Josh Tongue, who showcased an impressive performance during the second Test at Lord's. 

However, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both made significant contributions in their first Test appearances of the summer, with Wood being named the player-of-the-match after claiming seven wickets. Woakes, on the other hand, took six wickets and played an instrumental unbeaten knock of 32 runs in England's second innings to guide them to victory.

The England squad for the fourth Test includes Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), Moeen Ali (Warwickshire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Josh Tongue (Worcestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), and Mark Wood (Durham).

More From Sports:

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash

Liton, Shoriful shine as Bangladesh avoid Afghanistan whitewash
Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025

Gary Stead to continue as New Zealand head coach till 2025
Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury set to face former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia
'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi

'Arguably best EVER': Rooney snubs Ronaldo by heaping praise on Messi
Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits

Shehroze Kashif vies with competitors, seeks funds to scale summits
New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic

New York Times shutters sports desk, shifts coverage to The Athletic
'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi

'Made an era': Former rival lauds Lionel Messi
FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers

FIFA ends Zimbabwe suspension ahead of World Cup qualifiers
What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?

What is Wimbledon curfew and how is it disappointing fans?
Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand

Russian Tennis star Andreeva refuses to shake umpire's hand
International League T20 unveils retention list for second season

International League T20 unveils retention list for second season
I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer

I'm better than Ronaldo, Messi in terms of representing national team: Indian footballer
Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach quarter-final
Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test

Australia to keep all options on table for fourth Ashes Test
WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WrestleMania: Roman Reigns breaks Hulk Hogan's record

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen

WATCH: Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration imitated at a wedding by groomsmen
What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?

What's the price of Aqsa Afridi's wedding outfits?
Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium

Major victory for women as Iran allows them to attend top league matches in stadium