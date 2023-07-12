Lady Gaga's dad warns against trend of throwing objects at concerts: 'It's a shame that this is happening'

Lady Gaga's dad warns against the trend of throwing objects at concerts: 'It's a shame that this is happening'

Musical icon Lady Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta, recently spoke out against the emerging dangerous trend of throwing objects on stage during concerts.

In an interview with America Reports, the singer's dad slammed the trend as shameful and said that this type of behavior is becoming a new normal at live music shows.

During the interview, Germanotta was shown a video of Harry Style being hit in the eye during a recent performance and the host said, "This is incredibly dangerous stuff that is happening to these performers."

"I have been out to over 200 shows, and they do throw things on stage, but it's something personal, normally it's like a letter or a jacket that they made or flowers," replied Germanotta.

Germonatta also expressed that her daughter, Lady Gaga's fans love her and he doesn't expect her shows to escalate to the point of things being thrown at her to harm her, reports Fox News.

He added, "It's you know, it's a shame that this is happening."

Recently a trend has emerged where fans hit the performer by throwing some objects on stage.

Harry Styles, Kelsea Ballerini, and Drake have been the latest victims to get hit by fan-thrown objects.

Last month, singer Rexha got hit by a cell phone, got injured, and had to get stitches just above her eyebrow.

