Kevin Costner ordered to pay Christine Baumgartner $129K per month

By
Web Desk

July 12, 2023

Actor and director Kevin Costner has been ordered by a judge to pay his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner $129K per month in child support, more than double the star wanted to give.

Costner, the recipient of various accolades - including two Academy Awards, is on the hook for six-digit monthly payments after a judge ruled on a tentative child support arrangement.

The Yellowstone star, 68, had originally offered his though it is also only a little over half of what she had been asking for.

As per court documents, the decision is only tentative and will be reassessed at a later hearing. It comes after Baumgartner was ordered to vacate Costner's mansion by July 31.

The decision stipulates that both Costner and his estranged wife with split their children's healthcare costs 50–50. The two share three children: sons Cayden, 15; and Hayes, 14; along with their younger daughter Grace, 13.

The details of the pair's prenuptial agreement reportedly required her to move out within 30 days of either party filing for a divorce, a deadline she had missed after she was the first to file.

The 49-year-old previously said in court filings that she would leave the estate on August 31, following the results of a court date originally scheduled for July 12, though it is unclear if that hearing is still on the books.

In the documents, Baumgartner agreed to vacate the premises at the end of August as long as Costner complied 'with whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12,' according to TMZ.

Kevin Costner is reportedly lining up Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for a sequel to his hit movie The Bodyguard. He previously had talks with Princess Diana about the same role.

The legendry star is reportedly pitching the sequel and a source claims Meghan is interested in the project.

