'Oppenheimer' premieres in Paris to rave reviews

Oppenheimer, a movie based on the life of nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has been unspooled for the first public audience at its Paris premiere.

Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer along with Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The reactions and reviews are coming in after the movie's first public premiere and many journalists who got the opportunity to watch the movie in early screenings are also sharing their reviews publicly.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an AP film writer Lindsey Bahr wrote on Twitter, “Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene.”

The host of Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz said, "OPPENHEIMER is one of if not Nolan’s best work. And that comes from a huge Nolan admirer. I’ve seen it twice. Impeccable immersive filmmaking of the highest order. Cillian Murphy gets the role he deserves. In love with Downey’s work. This one demands your attention."

Film and TV journalist Simon Thompson said, " #Oppenheimer is powerful stuff. Cillian Murphy’s flawless awards-worthy performance is next level. Every player in this rich ensemble cast is at the top of their game. Christopher Nolan’s haunting opus is remarkable and Hoyte van Hoytema‘s execution of his vision is breathtaking.”

The movie made its premiere just two days after Barbie debuted in Hollywood. Both movies are set to open on July 21 in North America.