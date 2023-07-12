 
Sarah Ferguson delights fans with latest post amid cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

|July 12, 2023

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has delighted fans as she shared her latest photo with Queen Elizabeth's corgis for a walk following her cancer surgery.

The Duchess of York took the late Queen's corgis out on a walk, weeks after revealing she had a mastectomy following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mom said: "it was wonderful to have a moment to remember" the late monarch during the outing.

The 63-year-old  shared photos of the flora on her picturesque outdoor trail Tuesday, including close-up shots of different flowers on her Instagram feed.

She wrote: "I took all 7 doggies yesterday to where Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth used to walk them. It was wonderful to have a moment to remember."

The Duchess adopted corgis, Sandy and Muick, after her King Charles and Prince Andrew's mother  died in September 2022 at age 96. 

She also revealed that she and entrepreneur Sarah Thomson will “talk about dealing with grief, gaining strength and all the small steps we must take to recovery" on Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Tea Talks With The Duchess and Sarah.

